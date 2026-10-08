28 women killed by men, 19 others die under suspicious circumstances in Turkey in September

Twenty-eight women were killed by men in Turkey in September, while 19 others died under suspicious circumstances, according to a monthly report by the We Will Stop Femicide Platform (KCDP).

Five women were killed by their husbands, three by their partners, two by their fathers and two by acquaintances. The other perpetrators included a son, a brother, a former husband, a former partner, a relative and a former son-in-law, each responsible for one murder.

Fourteen women were killed in their homes and six on the street. Fifteen were shot dead, seven with knives and other sharp objects, two were strangled and one was beaten to death.

The platform said 47 women had died in falls from heights since the beginning of the year and called for thorough investigations into deaths reported as accidents or suicides to determine whether violence was involved.

In Osmaniye 20-year-old Didar Filiz, who was six months pregnant, was beaten to death by her husband and three of his relatives.

In Mersin 46-year-old Narin S. was shot dead at her workplace by her husband, a military officer, despite a restraining order against him.

In Antalya 35-year-old Ayşegül Coşkun and her mother, 61-year-old Cemile Engel, were shot dead by Coşkun’s estranged husband.

In Diyarbakır 23-year-old Nurcan Akpirinç, who was two months pregnant, was found hanged at her partner’s home after reportedly arguing with him. Her death was recorded as suspicious.

According to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, at least 294 women were murdered by men in 2025.

Women’s rights groups have criticized the government for failing to protect women and hold perpetrators accountable, criticism that intensified after Turkey in 2021 withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty aimed at preventing and combating violence against women.