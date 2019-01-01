260,144 people jailed in Turkey’s overcrowded prisons

According to recent data released by Turkey’s Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, 260,144 people were jailed in the country’s 385 overcrowded prisons, of which 57,710 are in pre-trial detention.

Speaking in the Parliament on Nov.20, 2018 Turkish Minister also said 614,901 people who were released on probation are being monitored by 140 offices that oversee the early release program. In total, 3,710,031 people were found eligible for early release as of Nov.2018, he remarked.

The number of people who were convicted or in pre-trial detention under country’s abusive anti-terror laws is 44,930, of which 31,442 are political prisoners who are accused of belonging to the Gülen movement.

The US-based Turkish Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen, an outspoken critic of Erdogan government, leads the group.

In contrast, the number of Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) suspects in Turkish prisons is recorded at 1,150. Turkish opposition often accuses the Erdogan government of going easy on armed radical groups including ISIL.

Gül also noted 9,731 people are jailed on their alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

The number of convicts or detainees on charges of organized crime is 3,775 according to the minister.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!