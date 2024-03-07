20 women journalists involved in court proceedings in February: MKG

The Mesopotamia Female Journalists Association (MKG) has announced that a total of 20 women journalists were involved in trial proceedings in February over their professional activities, the Evrensel newspaper reported on Thursday.

The group also said six women journalists were detained and one was arrested throughout the month.

Three female journalists were subjected to mistreatment, and one suffered rights violations in prison, the report said.

Kibriye Evren and Selamet Turan were among journalists who were detained on February 13. Turan was later arrested by a court, while Evren was released.

Rights groups routinely accuse Turkey of undermining media freedom by arresting journalists and shutting down critical media outlets, especially since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan survived a failed coup in July 2016.

The country was described as a global leader in terms of legal harassment of women journalists in a report by the Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) last year.

Turkey is ranked 165th in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2023 World Press Freedom Index, among 180 countries, not far from North Korea, which occupies the bottom of the list.