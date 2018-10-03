1,809,000 people affected by 332 curfews declared by Turkish gov’t in 3 years

Turkish government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared at least 332 curfews in the Kurdish dominated southeastern part of Turkey since August 16, 2015, according to the most recent report released by the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (TİHV) on Monday.

The TİHV’s report said Diyarbakır with 190 curfews became the province with the greatest number of curfews. TİHV Documentation Center has also stated that 332 curfews were declared in 11 provinces and at least 50 districts from August 16, 2015, to October 1, 2018.

The provinces where curfews were declared are Diyarbakır (190 times), Mardin (53 times), Hakkari (23 times), Şırnak (13 times), Bitlis (18 times), Muş (7 times), Bingöl (7 times), Tunceli (6 times), Batman (6 times), Elazığ (2 times), Siirt (7 times)

According to the TİHV’s report, at least 1 million 809 thousand people have been affected due to these curfews.

