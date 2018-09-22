Turkish father commits suicide for not being able to afford trousers for his son

A Turkish man has committed suicide in the northern province of Kocaeli, for not having enough money to buy his son trousers for his school uniform, according to a report by Sözcü daily on Friday.

İsmail Devrim’s son was sent back from his high school because his trousers were unfit for his school uniform. “Why am I living if I can not look after you and the children, can not afford to buy a trouser for my child,” Devrim said to his wife.

Devrim later bought the trousers, but hanged himself after his family went to sleep. The gendarmerie investigating his death found 20 Turkish Lira ($3,2) in his pocket.

Devrim used to work as a machinist, but was left unemployed after injuring his arm in an accident, his wife said. “We were having problems because he was not able to work. We have a mortgage to pay for our house. We were having difficulty in paying it,” said Devrim’s wife. (Ahval)

