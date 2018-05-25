Turkish dean dismissed after allowing opposition candidate into Cerrahpaşa campus

Alaattin Duran, the dean of Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine of İstanbul University, was removed from his job several hours after Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce paid a visit to the faculty’s campus on Thursday.

İnce held a public demonstration at the Cerrahpasa campus early on May 24, and vowed to abolish a government-sponsored law to establish 20 new universities across Turkey by dividing some of the existing universities. Hundreds of students, academics and personnel attended the meeting, the Turkish media reported.

According to CHP deputy Ali Şeker, the dean was removed from his post by the Turkey’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) for “allowing presidential candidate İnce into the Cerrahpasa campus.”

Among the universities determined to be divided are İstanbul University, Gazi University, Sakarya University, Anadolu University, Süleyman Demirel University and Afyon Kocatepe University. For weeks, university students and academics around Turkey have been protesting the government’s bill to split up 10 universities, including the historic İstanbul University.

Last month, Proffesor Mert Savrun, vice rector of İstanbul University and a faculty member of the Cerrahpaşa School of Medicine, resigned from his post in protest of the proposed legislation. (turkeypurge.com)

