Turkish court rules for imprisonment of award winning Kurdish film director over terror charges

A Turkish court ruled for the imprisonment of Kurdish film director Gıyasettin Şehir, who was awarded the best director prize at Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, according to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF) on Saturday.

Film director Şehir was reportedly taken into custody by police following a raid on his flat in Diyarbakır province on September 25. He was referred to court after procedures at police directorate with a demand by prosecutor’s office for his arrest on alleged charges of “membership to an illegal organization.” After appearing in the court, the film director Şehir was remanded in custody and sent to Diyarbakır D-Type Prison.

Şehir was awarded the Best Director prize at 48th International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival in 2011 for his film “Meş” (Walk). The Walk is a movie recounting the lives of ordinary people trapped in the Kurdish city of Nusaybin under the rule of a Turkish military junta that seized power and its brutal crackdown in the 1980s.

Şehir is also a founding member of the Dicle-Fırat Kültür Sanat Merkezi (Tigris-Euphrates Culture and Arts Center) where he lectured hundreds of students on cinema, theater, and modern dance for years. Turkish government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shut down the center along with hundreds of other Kurdish civil associations in 2016 in the months following a controversial coup attempt on July 15.

Şehir’s imprisonment, pending trial, comes after another Turkish court in İstanbul sentenced German-Kurdish singer Ferhat Tunç to almost two years in jail. Tunç’s crime was for voicing support on social media for the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Syria.

