Turkish judiciary releases 3 men involved in lynching of alleged child kidnapper

Turkish judicial authorities have released three men involved in the killing of a man, who had allegedly attempted to abduct two children in İstanbul’s Maltepe district last week, according to a report by Hurriyet Daily News on Tuesday.

An angry mob attacked a man on July 26, severely battering him. Later, the man died. The İstanbul Anatolia Chief Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident. Three people were detained in connection with the mob killing of the man. The prosecutor released one of the three men, while a court ruled for the release of the remaining two men on probation.

According to eyewitnesses’ claims, the suspect had approached the children playing in front of their father’s shop and attempted to kidnap the two children. The mother of the kids started to yell when she allegedly realized the man’s intention. Some 250 people gathered around the man and attacked the alleged kidnapper. Police intervened and took the wounded man to a hospital.

However, he reportedly refused any treatment. The officers then took him to a police station to take his testimony. The police called an ambulance to the police station when the man felt unwell. However, he died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

