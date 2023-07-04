Former teacher and victim of post-coup purge succumbs to cancer

A former teacher who was fired by a government decree after a coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016 died of cancer on Monday morning, Bold Medya news website reported.

Nazife Ilgen, 42, was diagnosed with cancer six years ago. She was working as a teacher in a school linked to the Gülen movement and was summarily fired. Her husband, Ayhan Kamil Ilgen, also a teacher, was fired around the same time.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, a faith-based group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013, which implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the abortive putsch or any terrorist activity.

According to Ilgen’s husband, his wife’s health had deteriorated quickly in the last 10 days, and she was placed in intensive care.

“In the last days of her life my wife experienced immense pain, weakness and low morale,” Ayhan Kamil Ilgen said. “Despite all the doctors’ efforts, she has lost her life.”

Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) government declared a state of emergency (OHAL) following the abortive putsch on July 15, 2016 that remained in effect until July 19, 2018. During the state of emergency the AKP carried out a purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup fight by issuing a number of government decrees, known as KHKs, firing 130,000 civil servants from their jobs due to their real or alleged connections to “terrorist organizations.”