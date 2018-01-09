Deneme AbroadCOMMENTARY — Turkish Spy Imams 2.0 coming upSCF08 Jan 2018NewsJailed teacher Lokman Ersoy dies because of maltreatment, negligence in Turkish prisonSCF08 Jan 2018NewsDefence Minister says Turkish military to recruit over 9,700 officers in 2018SCF08 Jan 2018NewsTurkish gov’t decides to extend rule of emergency for another three monthsSCF08 Jan 2018AbroadArmed attackers target Kurdish football player Deniz Naki in GermanySCF08 Jan 2018Hate SpeechErdoğanist thug threatens to execute followers of Gülen movement: We will hang them on flagpoles!SCF08 Jan 2018NewsTurkish gov’t detained 467 people over alleged links to Gülen movement in 1st week of 2018SCF08 Jan 2018NewsGülen’s 63-year-old disabled cousin put into solitary confinement by Turkish authoritiesSCF07 Jan 2018