At least 25 women killed by men across Turkey in September

At least 25 women were killed by men across Turkey in September, according to a report by online news outlet Bianet which compiled data from local and national newspapers, news sites and news agencies.

According to the report, men killed at least 23 women and two girls in September. 22 percent of the women were killed for seeking a divorce and 22 percent of the murders occurred in public places.

The report also showed that men raped four women; forced 24 women to sex work; harassed 22 women; sexually abused 19 girls; inflicted violence on 36 women across Turkey in September.

The Bianet’s “Male Violence Monitoring Report” only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence. They do not take include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based.

Other than these murders, the perpetrator of the murder of a woman who is a citizen of Georgia is yet to be found, another woman was found suspiciously dead in Antalya. It was determined that murderer of Moldovan Tatiana A. who was killed in İstanbul in February was the son of her friend.

Men killed at least 183 women and 10 children in Turkey, raped 50 women, harassed 162 women, forced 375 women to sex work, sexually abused 279 girls, and injured 316 women in 2018.

