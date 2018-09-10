A group of Turkey’s women journalists calls to join trials of jailed women reporters

The pro-Kurdish Mesopotamian Women Journalists Platform (MKGP) has issued a written statement in solidarity for women journalists who will appear in Turkish court this week.

“Oppressive regimes around the world are targeting media first of all, in order to gain legitimacy in the eyes of society and to make their systems permanent”, said the Platform in the statement titled “Journalism on Trial,” according to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF) on Monday.

The statement reminded that the “Free Press” is in danger and is being targeted with arrests of journalists, prevent them from carrying out their work. The Platform also underlined that in Turkey there are at least 183 press workers in prison.

“There is another point that should be noted when we talk about the repression and silencing operations against journalists. This is the situation of women. This week women journalists will be tried in İstanbul and Muş provinces.”

The statement called on women movements and democratic circles to stand beside women journalists and show them solidarity by attending the hearings.

A group of journalists also staged a demonstration in support of jailed women reporters on Saturday. Demonstrators from Mesopotamia Women Journalists Platform, Turkey Journalists’ Union (TGS), Etkin News Agency, Mesopotamia News Agency, Evrensel, Cumhuriyet, Struggle Union paper called on people to attend the hearing of the journalist scheduled for next week.

Züleyha Gülümm and Dilşat Canbaz, who are deputies from pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), also showed their support. Police did reportedly not allow the use of the megaphone by the protestors. Demonstrators were holding photos of the detained journalists and opened a banner saying “Journalism is not a crime, freedom for imprisoned journalists”.

Turkey Union of Journalists (TGS) Women’s Commission, Gülfem Karataş, said that they were underlining the problems faced by press freedom and especially women journalists. DİSK press workers representative, Aylin Kaplan also called on people to join the forthcoming hearings at Çağlayan Courthouse.

Taylan Öztaş read a press release on behalf of the journalists and stated that “We hope and we want our friends and colleagues to get back to their stories and to be writing news as soon as possible.”

Colored balloons were left into the air and journalists demanded the freedom of the imprisoned reporters.

In İstanbul, the hearing of jailed reporters from Etkin News Agency (ETHA), Pınar Gayıp and Semiha Şahin and Libertarian Democratic Newspaper employees Reyhan Hacıoğlu and Hicran Ürün were held on Monday.

Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reporter Seda Taşkın will be brought to court for the hearing on September 12 in Muş province. She has been in prison for 8 months.

Turkey is ranked 157th among 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). If Turkey falls two more places, it will make it to the list of countries on the blacklist, which have the poorest record in press freedom.

Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by SCF show that 237 journalists and media workers were in jail as of September 6, 2018, most in pretrial detention. Of those in prison 169 were under arrest pending trial while only 68 journalists have been convicted and are serving their time. Detention warrants are outstanding for 147 journalists who are living in exile or remain at large in Turkey.

Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down some 200 media outlets, including Kurdish news agencies and newspapers, after a coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.

