17 jailed lawyers in Turkey wage hunger strike to protest unfair court hearings

Seventeen lawyers including Selçuk Kozağaçlı, president of the now-closed Progressive Lawyers’ Association (ÇHD) have begun a hunger strike in protest of the difficulties they face during their trial.

Under arrest over terror charges since November 2017, the lawyers were expected to appear before the court on September 10. However, their demand to show up in the court in person were turned down due to several reasons like the long distance between the courthouse and the prisons they are being held; security risks; and an inadequate number of prison vehicles and staff.

Ordered to give their defense via video conference (SEGBİS), the lawyers started a hunger strike in protest on Sept 3, according to reports in Turkish media.

Kozağaçlı is a leading counsel who also represented Turkish educators Nuriye Gülmen and Semih Özakça, who started a hunger strike in order to protest their dismissal under state of emergency decree-laws issued after a failed coup in Turkey last year, in their cases.

The Turkish government has prosecuted 1,546 lawyers, arrested 585 and sentenced 169 lawyers to long prison terms since a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016, according to data compiled by The Arrested Lawyers Initiative. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

